Square Enix And GungHo Register Valkyrie Elysium And Deathverse

Square Enix registered the new brand Valkyrie Elysium in Japan, both in English and in Japanese. The information is from Gematsu. According to the website, the registration was made on September 16 this year.

This could mean the arrival of a new game in the Valkyrie Profile series, but so far there is no confirmation. The last game in the franchise was Valkyrie Anatomia: The Origin, released for iOS and Android in 2016 in Japan and in 2019 around the world. The game was discontinued in August of last year.

Valkyrie Profile is a series of RPGs developed by Tri-Ace and published by Square Enix. The games are inspired by Norse mythology, with titles released for PlayStation, PlayStation 2, Nintendo DS, PSP, iOS and Android.

GungHo Online Entertainment, responsible for titles such as Ninjala, Puzzle & Dragons, Let It Die, Dokuro and Ragnarok Odyssey, registered Deathverse, also in Japan. The mysterious property has not yet had any details revealed.

Also present at the registry was Dwarf Works, which registered a logo for Memoria: Yume no Tabito to Soushi no Annainin (or Memoria: Dream Travelers and the Twin Guides, in English). Apparently, this is the full name of his next game, in development for iOS and Android, previously referred to as Project Memoria.