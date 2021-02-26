Square arrested for Enix: “I’m going to kill you for this scam”

The Japanese company already has a history of similar episodes in recent months, something that the actress who plays Tifa has also suffered.

Japanese police have arrested a man residing in Saitama prefecture, Japan, after he threatened to kill employees of Square Enix, the creators of games like Final Fantasy VII Remake or Dragon Quest XI. According to Kotaku, the suspect, Toshiyuki Kan, sent more than thirty communications on that line last November 2020.

TBS News reports that Kan sent his threats via the Dragon Quest of the Stars website: “What do I have to do to win?” And then the violent messages begin. “I am going to kill the person who started this deception.”

Recent background

This case is far from the first, as in 2019 there was another arrest. On that occasion it was a 25-year-old youth who threatened to assassinate the workers of the Japanese company: “I have spent 200,000 yen in the game and I have not got the object I wanted, so I am sending you this vengeful email,” he wrote. That same year, a 40-year-old individual threatened to “repeat” what happened at Kyoto Animation, pointing directly to the arson that killed 35 employees. “He was angry about losing the game, so I ended up sending the message,” he tried to justify.

The actress who plays Tifa in the Japanese version of her, Ayumi Ito, was also a victim of hatred when a woman in her twenties said that she hated her so much that she wanted to kill her. “I’m going to stab her in the back of the hand with all my might.” The threat, this time, had nothing to do with Final Fantasy VII Remake, but with a television series.

Square Enix is ​​currently working on Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, an improved version for PS5 that will add a new expansion DLC starring Yuffie.