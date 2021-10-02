FIFA 22: Everything you need to know about Squad Battles in our complete guide to FIFA 22, now available on PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5 and Xbox Series. FIFA 22 hits the market with the same force as ever, especially with the Ultimate Team mode. The community around FUT found in the past generation a way to get rewards without fighting other players. Squad Battles is a more relaxed environment than Rivals, but it does not offer less reward. As part of our detailed guide, we will tell you which items you will receive based on your rank and when they come out weekly.
What time are Squad Battles rewards released in FIFA 22?
Squad Battles rotation runs every Monday at 02:00 CEST. Once the time is up, you will receive an automatic notification when you enter the mode again. The Companion App allows you to collect rewards in the same way. Everything will be added to your club.
Squad Battles rewards in FUT FIFA 22 – when they are given and how they work
Squad Battles, rewards and ranks
Bronze 3
About Premium Player Loan Reward
Bronze 2
About gold
Bronze 1
Two gold envelopes
500 coins
Silver 3
About premium gold
About gold
1000 coins
Silver 2
Two premium gold envelopes
About gold
2000 coins
Silver 1
Two on premium jumbo gold
4000 coins
Gold 3
About premium jumbo gold
Top Player Mix Pack
5000 coins
Gold 2
Top Player Mix Pack
About premium jumbo gold
6000 coins
Gold 1
Electro Prime Players Pack
Top Player Mix Pack
About premium jumbo gold
8000 coins
Elite 3
Top Player Mix Pack
Two Unique Electro Player Packs
8000 coins
Elite 2
Two Unique Electro Player Packs
Premium Gold Players Pack
14000 coins
Elite 1
2 unique player packs
26000 coins
Range 101 – 200
Unique Players Pack
Two mega envelopes
65000 coins
Range 41 – 100
Unique Players Jumbo Pack
Two mega envelopes
65000 coins
Range 21 – 40
Unique Players Jumbo Pack
Two Unique Player Packs
75000 coins
Range 2 – 20
About ultimate
Two Unique Player Packs
87500 coins
Rank 1
Two ultimate packs
Two unique mega packs
100,000 coins