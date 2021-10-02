FIFA 22: Everything you need to know about Squad Battles in our complete guide to FIFA 22, now available on PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5 and Xbox Series. FIFA 22 hits the market with the same force as ever, especially with the Ultimate Team mode. The community around FUT found in the past generation a way to get rewards without fighting other players. Squad Battles is a more relaxed environment than Rivals, but it does not offer less reward. As part of our detailed guide, we will tell you which items you will receive based on your rank and when they come out weekly.

What time are Squad Battles rewards released in FIFA 22?

Squad Battles rotation runs every Monday at 02:00 CEST. Once the time is up, you will receive an automatic notification when you enter the mode again. The Companion App allows you to collect rewards in the same way. Everything will be added to your club.

Squad Battles rewards in FUT FIFA 22 – when they are given and how they work

Squad Battles, rewards and ranks

Bronze 3

About Premium Player Loan Reward

Bronze 2

About gold

Bronze 1

Two gold envelopes

500 coins

Silver 3

About premium gold

About gold

1000 coins

Silver 2

Two premium gold envelopes

About gold

2000 coins

Silver 1

Two on premium jumbo gold

4000 coins

Gold 3

About premium jumbo gold

Top Player Mix Pack

5000 coins

Gold 2

Top Player Mix Pack

About premium jumbo gold

6000 coins

Gold 1

Electro Prime Players Pack

Top Player Mix Pack

About premium jumbo gold

8000 coins

Elite 3

Top Player Mix Pack

Two Unique Electro Player Packs

8000 coins

Elite 2

Two Unique Electro Player Packs

Premium Gold Players Pack

14000 coins

Elite 1

2 unique player packs

26000 coins

Range 101 – 200

Unique Players Pack

Two mega envelopes

65000 coins

Range 41 – 100

Unique Players Jumbo Pack

Two mega envelopes

65000 coins

Range 21 – 40

Unique Players Jumbo Pack

Two Unique Player Packs

75000 coins

Range 2 – 20

About ultimate

Two Unique Player Packs

87500 coins

Rank 1

Two ultimate packs

Two unique mega packs

100,000 coins