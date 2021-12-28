Spyware Pegasus Is Being Used Against Opposition In Poland

Spyware: Several political opposition groups in Poland claim to be affected by Pegasus spyware. The problem was discovered by the research group Citizen Lab, which is headquartered at the University of Toronto and whose work involves Pegasus.

The case that brought the most attention was that of senator Krzysztof Brejza, leader of the Polish opposition party Civic Platform. Krzysztof had his cell phone compromised 33 times during the six months before the 2019 election. Previously, the research group also found evidence of Pegasus use in Jamal Khashoggi’s death and against other journalists.

Citizen Lab also found evidence of Pegasus spyware being used against a lawyer representing Polish opposition groups and a prosecutor involved in a case against the current ruling party. Asked about the events, the Polish government denied that it was using any type of spyware, whether for intelligence gathering or surveillance.

“I definitely trust the Polish services and what they say, and the services clearly say that the Pegasus system is not used by the Polish services. It is not used to track or investigate anyone in our country,” said the deputy defense minister, Wojciech Skurkiewicz.