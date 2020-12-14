Spy books author John le Carré dies at 89

A great name in espionage literature, the British writer John le Carré died of pneumonia at the age of 89. His death was announced on Sunday (13) by his literary agency, Curtis Brown, on Twitter.

With a career spanning almost 60 years and 25 published books, Le Carré – whose real name was David Cornwell – made a huge contribution to spy stories in both literature, film and television.

Among his adapted novels are The Spy Who Knew Too Much (which became a film with Gary Oldman), The Night Manager (adapted for the Night Manager series, with Tom Hiddleston) and O Jardineiro Fiel (adapted for cinemas by Brazilian Fernando Meirelles, with Rachel Weisz and Ralph Fiennes in the cast).

A curious fact is that the author had a first hand experience with espionage. Between 1950 and 1960, Le Carré worked at the British Intelligence Agencies MI5 and MI6, which served as inspiration for his writing.

His latest work was Agent Running in the Field, released in 2019. According to his literary agency, his death was not related to covid-19.



