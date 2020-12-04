‘Sputnik V’s price has been announced!

According to the breaking news, Kirill Dmitriyev, President of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), spoke at the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine presentation held at the special session of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly. Dmitriyev announced that the Sputnik V vaccine, which Russia’s leader Vladimir Putin had made for his daughter, will be available in other countries from the beginning of 2021.

Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) President Kirill Dmitriyev stated that the Sputnik V vaccine, which will be available in other countries from the beginning of 2021, will be much cheaper than similar vaccines developed in other countries.

Dmitriyev made the statement “$ 10 per dose” for the price of the vaccine developed by the Gamaleya Research Center.

Expressing that they are focused on making the vaccine accessible to the whole world, RDIF President noted that the vaccine will be available for the same price in all countries.

Saying that more than 40 countries with more than half of the world’s population have applied for Sputnik V, Dmitriyev continued his words as follows:

“We received orders for 1.2 billion doses. We will work on its production with our partners in India, China, South Korea, Argentina and other countries. We also cooperate with all interested countries and want to share our technology ”.

Stating that they should forget the policy and work together on the problem, Dmitriyev said, “No vaccine can solve the global problem. “We need a number of vaccines, different vaccines should work together,” he added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced in a statement in August that the Sputnik V vaccine was given to his daughter.

Stating that his daughter’s fever rose to 38 degrees on the first day, then dropped to 37 degrees, Putin said, “I know that the vaccine works very well and creates a strong immunity. I repeat, the vaccine has passed all the necessary controls.”



