Sputnik V vaccine is 91.6% effective against covid-19

A review of a Phase 3 scientific study published on Tuesday (2) in the British magazine The Lancet brought good news in the arena of fighting coronavirus: the Sputnik V vaccine showed 91.6% efficacy in a two-dose regimen, in addition to good results in relation to immunogenicity and safety.

Developed by the Russian research institute Gamaleya, Sputnik V made its initial analysis with 19,866 participants and had continuous monitoring. The Russian immunizer is the fourth to have its phase 3 results published in a renowned scientific publication, which means that the data has been reviewed and validated by other scientists.

All of the nearly 20,000 volunteers in the clinical trial received the first and second doses of the Sputnik V vaccine or its placebo, among which 78 cases of covid-19 were confirmed. In the group of 2,144 elderly people over 60 who participated in the study, the effectiveness rate was 91.8%, practically the same as in the younger group.

How does Sputnik V immunize the body?

In a press release, RDIF, the Russian investment fund that financed the vaccine, spoke about the cellular immunity produced by T lymphocytes (killers), and the humoral immunity produced by mature B lymphocytes present in the bloodstream.

The results showed that, “among the cases analyzed, more than 98% of the volunteers developed a humoral immune response and 100%, a cellular response. The level of virus neutralizing antibodies in volunteers vaccinated with Sputnik V is 1.3 to 1.5 times higher than the level of antibodies in patients who have recovered from covid-19 ”.

In addition to the good results, no serious side effects were associated with vaccination, being limited to flu-like symptoms, local pain and weakness. Anyway, the trial is still in progress to achieve its goal of reaching 40 thousand participants. Monitoring of safety and effectiveness remains.