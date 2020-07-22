Sputnik: Science fiction inspired by foreigners

IFC Films has just released the first trailer for Sputnik, a Russian sci-fi film by debuting filmmaker Egor Abramenko. Direct heir to Alien: The Eighth Passenger, the film has an approach that mixes sci-fi with suspense and a terrible political conspiracy. Check out the video below.

Check out the official synopsis of the film: “Young doctor Tatiana Yurievna is about to lose her medical license, thanks to her controversial working methods. However, his career can still be saved, thanks to a last-minute recruitment by the armed forces. Now, Tatiana will have to evaluate a very delicate case, in a research center: the cosmonaut Konstantin Sergeyevich, who survived a mysterious space accident and returned to Earth with something living inside him. The doctor must race against time to save Konstantin’s life, while the military begins to show interest in a terrible plan, which involves the strange creature that is about to leave the cosmonaut’s body.

Sputnik’s plot takes place in the 1980s, was inspired by the short film O Passageiro, also by Egor Abramenko, and the script is signed by Oleg Malovichko and Andrei Zolotarev. The film will be released for video services on demand and in selected cinemas, with IFC Midnight distribution, responsible for the release of features such as The Babadook, Stories from Beyond the Grave and The Autopsy.



