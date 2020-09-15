Spotlight concerts at Fortnite Master Party

Epic Games announces a new Spotlight Concert at Fortnite Battle Royale Master Party. Guest artist is Anderson Paak. We tell you.
After Dominic Fike’s concert, with which the Spotlight Concerts cycle was opened in the Master Party within Fortnite Battle Royale, Epic Games announces a new one with Anderson Paak. We tell you how and where to see this new event of Season 4 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2 live:
Through a post on the official Fortnite blog, Epic Games has announced the celebration of Anderson Paak’s concert as part of the Spotlight Concerts cycle at the Master Party. It is a series of concerts in which artists of all kinds will participate, the second being Anderson Paak. This concert will be held at the following dates and times:
- Spain (peninsula and Balearic Islands): 11:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 19
- Spain (Canary Islands): 10:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 19
- Argentina, Chile and Uruguay: 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 19
- United States and Venezuela: 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 19
- Colombia, Ecuador and Mexico: 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 19
- There will be two encores, held at these dates and times:
Bis 1
- Spain (peninsula and Balearic Islands): 05:00 on Sunday, September 20
- Spain (Canary Islands): 04:00 a.m. on Sunday, September 20
- Argentina, Chile and Uruguay: 03:00 am on Sunday, September 20
- United States and Venezuela: 02:00 on Sunday, September 20
- Colombia, Ecuador and Mexico: 01:00 a.m. on Sunday, September 20
Bis 2
- Spain (peninsula and Balearic Islands): 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 20
- Spain (Canary Islands): 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 20
- Argentina, Chile and Uruguay: 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 20
- United States and Venezuela: 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 20
- Colombia, Ecuador and Mexico: 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 20