Spotlight concerts at Fortnite Master Party

Epic Games announces a new Spotlight Concert at Fortnite Battle Royale Master Party. Guest artist is Anderson Paak. We tell you.

After Dominic Fike’s concert, with which the Spotlight Concerts cycle was opened in the Master Party within Fortnite Battle Royale, Epic Games announces a new one with Anderson Paak. We tell you how and where to see this new event of Season 4 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2 live:

Through a post on the official Fortnite blog, Epic Games has announced the celebration of Anderson Paak’s concert as part of the Spotlight Concerts cycle at the Master Party. It is a series of concerts in which artists of all kinds will participate, the second being Anderson Paak. This concert will be held at the following dates and times:

Spain (peninsula and Balearic Islands): 11:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 19

Spain (Canary Islands): 10:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 19

Argentina, Chile and Uruguay: 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 19

United States and Venezuela: 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 19

Colombia, Ecuador and Mexico: 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 19

There will be two encores, held at these dates and times:

Bis 1

Spain (peninsula and Balearic Islands): 05:00 on Sunday, September 20

Spain (Canary Islands): 04:00 a.m. on Sunday, September 20

Argentina, Chile and Uruguay: 03:00 am on Sunday, September 20

United States and Venezuela: 02:00 on Sunday, September 20

Colombia, Ecuador and Mexico: 01:00 a.m. on Sunday, September 20

Bis 2

Spain (peninsula and Balearic Islands): 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 20

Spain (Canary Islands): 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 20

Argentina, Chile and Uruguay: 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 20

United States and Venezuela: 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 20

Colombia, Ecuador and Mexico: 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 20



