Spotify has released a new feature called “Playlist in a Bottle” that allows users to create their own music time capsules, which will open next year.

This feature asked users to imagine which song would become a classic by 2024 or what they thought they would listen to this summer, among other things.

In January 2024, Spotify listeners will be able to open their “Playlist in a Bottle” to see what came out of it.

To access Spotify’s “Playlist in a Bottle” feature, users need to make sure their app is up to date and then navigate here via their smartphones. It is only available until the end of this month.

Spotify will invite users to choose their own time capsule, which can be a bottle, a tiny pocket of your jeans, a chewing gum machine, a lunch box, a teddy bear or an acorn. Then a series of prompts will be given, to which the user must respond with a song.

Hints include the following: the song you would pay to hear it again for the first time; the song you want to hear live this year; the song that won’t make any sense a year from now; the song that will become this summer’s anthem; the song that will become a classic by next year. and a song that you are sure is written about you.

Users must answer at least three prompts by entering their song or allowing Spotify to randomly select a track for them. Spotify will seal playlists until January 2024.

Playlist in a Bottle is now available in 27 markets and in 18 languages for free and premium users on iOS and Android devices. Go here for more information.

Meanwhile, in other Spotify news, it was recently announced that The Weeknd’s song “Blinding Lights” has become the platform’s most popular song of all time.