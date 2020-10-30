Spotify’s 3rd Quarter Results Have Been Announced

According to Spotify’s 3rd Quarter results, the company gained 6 million new paid subscribers during this period and earned 1.9 billion Euros in revenue. The operating loss of the company was 40 billion Euros.

Spotify, one of the most used online music listening platforms in the world, experienced a significant decrease in its revenue even though the number of subscribers increased during the pandemic period. Spotify, which announced its third quarter results, gained 6 million new paid subscribers during this period and increased the total number of paid subscribers to 144 million. While the company kept its estimates at 4 million in the first period, analysts were expecting 5 million new subscribers. This number exceeded the estimates, reaching 6 million, thanks to the company’s start-up in Russia and 11 other countries.

With this development and free subscribers with ads, Spotify increased the total number of users to 320 million. The company, which achieved an increase of 29 percent, earned 1.9 billion Euros in the last quarter. On a yearly basis, the company achieved an increase of 14 percent, but still suffered an operating loss of 40 billion Euros. According to these results, Spotify experienced a significant decrease compared to the same period last year.

Why did Spotify hurt

Although Spotify has acquired new subscribers, the majority of these subscribers were people who preferred low-payment plans. This caused the company’s operating margin to decrease.

What kind of result does Spotify expect in the fourth quarter?

On the other hand, the online music platform aims to gain approximately 8 million paid subscribers in the last quarter of 2020. According to experts, despite the increase in the number of subscribers, a revenue of 2.46 billion to 2.56 billion dollars and an operating loss of 70 to 90 billion euros are projected in the last quarter.

Spotify struggles with Apple

Spotify is one of the companies complaining about the 30 percent denominator Apple’s app store, the App Store, cuts from paid subscriptions. The company that filed a lawsuit against Apple with Epic Games states that this rate is very high and should be reduced.



