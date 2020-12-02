Spotify writes a history of habits throughout the year

Whoever has used Spotify for more than a year, knows that music streaming is always providing a different way for the user to know how the user experience was throughout the year.

In 2020 it won’t be different, since the app, for both Android and iOS, is already delivering the Wrapped experience to the public, where the history of actions performed on the platform is counted and delivered to those who use it, and can even be shared on the social networks.

From today it is possible for subscribers to see a retrospective of listening habits throughout 2020, showing in the form of Stories, such as those present on Facebook, Instagram and other social networks, making it even more necessary to know what else has touched your ears for the past 11 months.

This type of data collection is not only focused on music, but on all types of entertainment consumed within Spotify, including even podcasts, specific artists, genres, etc.

In addition, a small questionnaire was added to give greater interaction with the user, where it is possible to guess the contents that were high on the Spotify profile.

After going through this part of additional entertainment, the playlist “Your Best Songs of 2020” begins to appear, where all the songs that were more constant in the replay during 2020 are grouped.



