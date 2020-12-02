Spotify Wrapped 2020: What are the songs

A year that is ending, we will certainly not miss 2020 although we will always remember it. And since we are in the time we are in, it’s time to look back and review everything that has happened in these 12 months. For example, if you were asked which song you have listened to the most on Spotify, which one would you answer? Would that be the correct one? Well, you can find out with personalized Spotify cards and their ‘2020 in short’.

Spotify Wrapped 2020

2020 in short is a personalized experience available to all users of the music platform. This year collects a summary of the artists, songs, genres and podcasts that have marked the listeners in 2020 of each one in a personalized way. Spotify users can access this experience through the mobile app, on both iOS and Android devices. Additionally, Spotify has introduced new tools:

Quizzes

So that users can immerse themselves in an even more complete experience, ‘quizzes’ have been developed within the application, through which they can play to predict their podcasts, songs and artists that they have listened to the most in the last decade.

New badges

Premium users will find new badges to crown them as Tastemaker (how many of their playlists got new followers and how many), Pioneer (how many songs have they listened to before reaching 50,000 plays) or Collector (how many songs have they added to the playlists in 2020), which vary according to the listening habits of each user.

Custom Playlists 2020

Personalized playlists are also added to make the most of everything heard during the year: ‘Your favorite songs in 2020’, with the songs that each user has played the most, or ‘Hits that have escaped you’, to discover hits similar to those user tastes.

To avoid that feeling of having missed something, Spotify this year opens this experience to everyone, including all those who are not yet users. They will have access to global trends through the website spotify.com/wrapped.

The most listened to of the year in Spotify: Bad Bunny sweeps

The platform closes 2020 with a milestone in its history: for the first time a Spanish-speaking artist is placed in the first position as the most listened to of the year worldwide. And Bad Bunny has been responsible. Without a doubt, music in Spanish is more fashionable than ever around the world.

Worldwide, the Puerto Rican artist occupies the throne and has already accumulated more than 8.3 billion listeners on Spotify this year. In second position is Drake, the American rapper; in third J Balvin, another great icon of Spanish-speaking urban music that is placed in the world ranking. In fourth position is Juice WRLD, and in fifth, The Weeknd.

If we talk about the “top 5” of the most listened to female artists in the world, Billie Eilish is at the top. At just 18 years old, she has become the most listened to female artist in 2020, revalidating her title for the second year in a row, and her album ‘WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP WHERE DO WE GO’ has also managed to position itself among the most listened to albums of the year. . They are followed by Taylor Swift, who released ‘folklore’ in July and has become the second most-played album by a female artist. Ariana Grande, who launched “Positions” in October, ranks third; Dua Lipa in fourth, and Halsey in fifth place.

In the ranking of the most listened to songs of 2020 globally, the most played is “Blinding Lights”, by The Weeknd, which has more than 1,500 million listens. In second and third position, respectively, are “Dance Monkey”, by Tones And I, and “The Box”, by Roddy Ricch. The fourth most listened song of the year is “Roses – Imanbek Remix”, by SAINt JHN and Imanbek, followed by “Don’t Start Now”, by Dua Lipa.



