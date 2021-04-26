Spotify Wins Miniplayer of Songs and Podcasts on Facebook

Spotify announced on Monday (26) that it has partnered with Facebook to insert an audio miniplayer directly into the social network application. The novelty is now available in Brazil on Android and iOS systems.

According to the streaming company, the tool will allow users to listen to music and podcasts on Facebook without having to change the app. In addition to subscribers, those who use the free version of Spotify will also have access to the experience.

Among the possibilities, people will be able to share and play music via miniplayer through publications by verified artists or even videos published by users of the social network who have licensed music.

Spotify and Facebook

The songs or podcasts will continue to play even as the news feed scrolls. To make the connection you need to have the applications installed on your smartphone and accounts on both services.

In addition to Brazil, integration is being implemented in countries such as South Africa, Argentina, Australia, Bolivia, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Israel, Japan, Paraguay, Peru and Thailand.

Check out the step by step on how to access the news:

Hit the “Play” button on the song that you or your friend shared from Spotify to the Facebook news feed.

The first time you are using the miniplayer, a pop-up will appear to let you know and accept the playback. Just click “Connect” to continue.

If you are logged in to Spotify, apps will switch automatically and playback will start in the Spotify app. (If you are not logged in, you will be prompted to login).

And you can keep looking at your Facebook news feed, because Spotify does not pause playback, but you do have control over the options to pause or dismiss the miniplayer.