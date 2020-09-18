Spotify will notify users of new podcast episodes

Spotify is starting to send notifications through its mobile applications to notify users of new podcast episodes. While this is a small improvement, it is important as it shows that Spotify will increase its offering in the podcast arena. However, it should be noted that Spotify offers this feature quite late compared to its competitors.

In order to benefit from this opportunity, it is enough to go to the page of a podcast on Spotify and follow that podcast, and then activate the “notify about new episodes” option.

After this process, users can instantly learn that the new episode of the podcasts they follow has been released.

Not everyone wants these notifications. However, it can be said that this feature will be very useful for Spotify users who are strict podcast followers. Both free and premium users of Spotify will be able to receive these notifications.



