Spotify Will Add Recommended Songs To Your Playlist.

Spotify is launching a new feature to spice up their playlists with new songs that theoretically fit the playlist’s style and theme. ‘Enhance’ aims to improve the user experience and can be turned on or off at any time, via a button next to ‘Play’, at the top of the playlist.

The songs added by the resource are marked with a small green icon, symbol of Enhance, and can be permanently added to the playlist through a “+” button that will be beside each one of the tracks. Productions can also be easily deleted as per user preference.

There’s no reason to worry about the new tool, as suggestions can easily disappear when you disable the ‘Enhance’ button. The function will not overwrite or change the order of songs in existing playlists, as nominations will be added over a two-song range, with a limit of up to 30 nominations.

Enhance should arrive next month for iOS and Android users of the Premium service in Brazil and in over 40 countries. Spotify posted 23% revenue growth for the first quarter of 2021 and is working on other features to enhance its music service, such as a new way to advertise on podcasts.