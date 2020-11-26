Spotify, an online music streaming service based in Sweden, was hacked by hackers. According to the information shared by TechRadar, 300 thousand accounts were seized.

Spotify was hacked: 300 thousand accounts were stolen!

The famous music streaming platform Spotify was hit by hackers this time. According to the information shared by TechRadar, the information of 300 thousand members using the platform was stolen. Apart from these accounts, a total of 300 million accounts using Spotify are also at risk. So what should be done?

According to the shared report, the Spotify database, where thousands of accounts were hacked from the credential filling section, which contains more than 300 million records, was hacked. While the captured database contains e-mail addresses, passwords, addresses, card information and other information, there is a total of 72 GB of Spotify user data.

The accounts captured by hackers, who took advantage of the weakness caused by the habit of using a single password on many platforms, were usually Premium accounts with card information.

Spotify officials suggested that after the incident, users change their passwords and not use the same passwords on other platforms.



