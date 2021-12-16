Spotify: Users Will Be Able To Rate Podcasts In The App

Spotify announced this Thursday (16) a new feature for users to rate their favorite content producers in the app. Starting today, it will be possible to rate podcast pages and episodes directly on the streaming platform.

With the update, users will be able to rate podcasts with up to five stars and, consequently, increase the channel’s popularity on the platform. Updating is a new way for fans to discover new podcasts and support their favorite creators.

In addition, streaming emphasizes that the interaction should give podcasters an overview “and thus help establish greater credibility and popularity with listener support.” It’s worth remembering that Spotify has already launched a question and answer feature so that creators and fans can increase interaction in the app.

The new ranking functionality will be gradually released to all users in the coming days.