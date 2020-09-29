Spotify, ‘Time Capsule’ Reminding Old Songs

Spotify has released Time Capsule, which offers the user a personalized nostalgic playlist. With the Time Capsule playlist, users can access their favorite nostalgic tracks in a single list.

Spotify, the world’s most popular online music and podcast streaming service, offers its users a new personalized playlist as of today: Time Capsule. Time Capsule, which will be a shortcut for users to reach their musical nostalgia, will take Spotify subscribers back to their earliest musical memories.

According to the information conveyed by Spotify, the rate of Spotify users listening to the music of the 50s, 60s, 70s and 80s and creating nostalgia-themed music lists has increased significantly in recent months. The Time Capsule, which will present a personalized music list, is a feature that emerged as a result of this trend.

Spotify Time Capsule list looks like this

As we mentioned above, each user’s Time Capsule list will be a personal list that is shaped according to that user’s musical background. For this reason, you can find unforgettable 80s rock songs on the list, legendary pop songs of the 90s, and songs that rocked the lists of the 2000s. It all depends on your “past.”

According to the information shared by Spotify, the Time Capsule, which is “Compiled for you” in the desktop application and “Period music” in the mobile application, will be constantly updated with popular nostalgic songs of the users. Time Capsule is accessible to both paid and free Spotify users as of today.



