Spotify Takes Another Step Towards Paid Podcast

Spotify continues to give its app a new look with its updates. Spotify, which has been working on a few new features recently, has now made a small change on the mobile side.

Now the Spotify library section has a different design with its renewed layout. Users have a more dynamic library list with music and podcast list in one area.

Spotify has revamped the library interface

Sources claimed that Spotify would be launching a paid podcast subscription for several weeks. While the company continues to work for new membership, it has once again demonstrated this with the changes it has made today.

The new library view looks very complicated at first. But Spotify; it provides convenience by highlighting the lists that the user listens to most. In addition, it allows you to change the order as you wish with alternative options.

With the updated layout; The playlist you listen to most often is at the top. In addition, the music you download will continue to stay in the same place. However, you will still be able to sort the contents manually as you wish. This will depend entirely on your preference.

Currently, the new feature of Spotify has been made available to users in some countries. However, it will take at least a week for everyone to get the updated library interface.

On the other hand, everyone will be able to use the new feature for free. However, to see music downloaded in offline mode, you will definitely need a premium account.

How did you find the renewed Spotify library design? Share your thoughts in the comments.