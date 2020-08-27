Spotify subscribers get a free Google Nest Mini unit

Spotify subscribers in Canada can celebrate a novelty, which will arrive as a gift to all users and will be offered by the streaming service in partnership with Google.

All Spotify premium account subscribers can now access the service’s website to claim a free Google Nest Mini unit – the digital assistant gadget from search giant competing Amazon Echo Dot.

To order your unit, the user needs to enter the official website of the streaming service through this link, log in with a premium Spotify account and fill in the data to send the product. The company points out that no extra procedure is necessary beyond this.

The promotion will be valid until September 30, 2020 for subscribers of the individual, duo, family or student service. However, for duo or family plans, only the primary user can apply for the Google Nest Mini.

The only exception, however, is for subscribers to the service for students in the province of Quebec, who will not be entitled to the “gift”. It is also important to note that anyone who has redeemed a Google gift through Spotify previously cannot claim the Google Nest Mini unit either.

So far there is no information on the expansion of this promotion to other regions, but it is expected that this will soon begin to happen. It is also worth remembering that it is not the first time that Google gives units of the product for free. In May, Youtube Music subscribers in the United States also received this “gift”.



