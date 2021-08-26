Spotify reveals the most streamed songs of summer 2021

Music streaming and podcast service Spotify has revealed the most streamed songs of the summer of 2021. The list announced by the company included the most listened songs in Turkey as well as the songs around the world. The songs in the list cover the dates between 29 May and 22 August. Between these dates, Olivia Rodrigo’s song “good 4 u” took the first place in the popular application worldwide.
Olivia Rodrigo’s song has been listened to more than 600 million times
Spotify also released the most streamed songs worldwide in the summer of 2021. According to the list, the most streamed song was Olivia Rodrigo’s good 4 song, which reached more than 600 million listens. In addition, this song has been added to over 18 million playlists.
Here are the 20 most streamed songs of the summer of 2021 worldwide:
good 4 u – Olivia Rodrigo
Beggin – Maneskin
Todo De Ti – Rauw Alejandro
Montero (Call Me By Your Name) – Lil Nas X
Kiss Me More – Doja Cat, SZA
Stay – The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber
Yonaguni – Bad Bunny
Bad Habits – Ed Sheeran
Butter – BTS
Levitating – Dua Lipa
Deja vu – Olivia Rodrigo
I Wanna Be Your Slave – Måneskin
PeachesJustin Bieber
Traitor – Olivia Rodrigo
Que Mas Pues? – J Balvin, Maria Becerra
Save Your Tears (with Ariana Grande) (Remix) – The Weeknd
Drivers License – Olivia Rodrigo
Happier – Olivia Rodrigo
Leave The Door Open – Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
Astronaut In The Ocean – Masked Wolf