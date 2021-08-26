Spotify reveals the most streamed songs of summer 2021

Music streaming and podcast service Spotify has revealed the most streamed songs of the summer of 2021. The list announced by the company included the most listened songs in Turkey as well as the songs around the world. The songs in the list cover the dates between 29 May and 22 August. Between these dates, Olivia Rodrigo’s song “good 4 u” took the first place in the popular application worldwide.

Olivia Rodrigo’s song has been listened to more than 600 million times

Spotify also released the most streamed songs worldwide in the summer of 2021. According to the list, the most streamed song was Olivia Rodrigo’s good 4 song, which reached more than 600 million listens. In addition, this song has been added to over 18 million playlists.

Here are the 20 most streamed songs of the summer of 2021 worldwide:

good 4 u – Olivia Rodrigo

Beggin – Maneskin

Todo De Ti – Rauw Alejandro

Montero (Call Me By Your Name) – Lil Nas X

Kiss Me More – Doja Cat, SZA

Stay – The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber

Yonaguni – Bad Bunny

Bad Habits – Ed Sheeran

Butter – BTS

Levitating – Dua Lipa

Deja vu – Olivia Rodrigo

I Wanna Be Your Slave – Måneskin

PeachesJustin Bieber

Traitor – Olivia Rodrigo

Que Mas Pues? – J Balvin, Maria Becerra

Save Your Tears (with Ariana Grande) (Remix) – The Weeknd

Drivers License – Olivia Rodrigo

Happier – Olivia Rodrigo

Leave The Door Open – Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic

Astronaut In The Ocean – Masked Wolf