Spotify Reveals Players’ Music Listening Habits in 2020

Spotify announced the music listening habits of PlayStation and Xbox players in 2020. Accordingly, gamers listened to 50 percent more music and podcasts on the Spotify console version in 2020 compared to the previous year.

Our habits of listening to music have changed for the better with the spread of online music platforms. Well, have you ever wondered how our habits of listening to music while playing games change?

Spotify, the world’s largest online music streaming service, also evaluates user habits according to the platforms they use in the 2020 Summary. In the light of this data, the platform, which explains the rates of users to listen to music and podcasts on the Spotify console version of Xbox and PlayStation players, has produced quite interesting results.

According to the information shared on the game console to listen to music and podcasts worldwide rate of 55 percent in the last year, it showed an increase of 62 percent in Turkey. Spotify not only explained the rate at which gamers listen to music and podcasts, but also shared which artists, albums, songs, playlists and podcasts the console owners listen to the most.

Most Streamed on Spotify Console Edition Worldwide

Most Streamed Artists

Juice WRLD

XXXTENTACION

Travis scott

Lil Uzi Vert

YoungBoy Never Broke Again

Most Streamed Songs

“The Box” – Roddy Ricch

“Blueberry Faygo” – Lil Mosey

“Goosebumps” – Travis Scott

“ROCKSTAR” – DaBaby feat. Roddy ricch

“Falling” – Trevor Daniel

Most Streamed Video Game Soundtracks

“Minecraft – Volume Beta” – C418

“Doom (Original Game Soundtrack)” – Mick Gordon

“DEATH STRANDING: Timefall” – DEATH STRANDING: Timefall

Most Popular Podcast Streams:

The Misfits Podcast

The Joe Rogan Experience

Mom’s Basement

VIEWS with David Dobrick and Jason Nash



