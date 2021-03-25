Spotify renews web and desktop apps

While Spotify has made its presence in the global market more prominent, it continues to take steps to improve the user experience. Spotify, which recently announced the design change in its mobile application, is now refreshing its web and desktop applications.

By making the homepage cleaner, the company eliminates a bit of sidebar complexity. Spotify, which also offers filtering tools in the library, also provides users with the ability to create new playlists and save content for offline access. It is worth remembering that the recording feature is unique to Spotify Premium users.

Creating a new playlist in Spotify’s web and desktop applications also seems to be easier with the new design. Users will see an integrated search bar on the playlist creation screen where they can search for both music and podcast content. It would not be wrong to say that this change will please those who love to create playlists.

Spotify makes the desktop experience a little closer to mobile with the change it has made in the home page design. By highlighting recommended playlists and top listeners, the company simplifies the sidebar by adding the search box. Among the innovations is the ability for users to edit the playing order and to see what has been stolen recently.

Spotify has confirmed that its web and desktop apps have been overshadowed by mobile apps until now. In the statement made by the company, it was stated that the web and desktop applications did not give a sufficiently up-to-date feel and therefore the change was made.