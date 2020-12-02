Spotify reminds users of their favorites with 2020 Summary

Spotify did not waste any time in launching the highly anticipated personalized 2020 Highlights experience after announcing its most listened music and podcasts throughout 2020. The experience of 2020 Summary; It provides in-depth information about the artists, songs, music genres and podcasts that make up the listening experience for users throughout the year.

As of today, users can access the 2020 Summary data via Spotify’s mobile apps. Spotify is now introducing some new features this year, within the framework of the traditional Summary of the experience. The information provided by the online music and podcast platform is getting a little deeper.

One of these innovations is in-app tests. With these tests, listeners will try to guess which podcasts, artists they listen to the most, and even which decade’s songs they listen to the most.

The feature called “The Story of the Year 2020 with Your Favorite Song” can provide detailed information about the journey with the most listened song throughout the year. The day the song was first listened to, the day it was most listened to, the day it reached its 50th or 100th rest is shown here.

Spotify attaches great importance to the topic of podcasts, and does not skip podcasts in the 2020 Summary experience. Users can see how much they devote to listening to podcasts, which podcast they listen to the most and which podcast they listen to continuously.

Spotify also rewards users who discover a song before the majority, playlists gain interest, or add many new songs to their playlists with different badges. For example, Premium subscribers who listen to a song before reaching 50,000 streams are awarded the Leader badge.

There are two playlists in Spotify 2020 Summary for its users. In one of them, the songs that users listen to the most in 2020 are collected. The other includes some of the hit songs that users missed. Those who cannot see the 2020 summaries within the application will be able to access their personal summaries at spotify.com/wrapped. These summaries can be easily shared on social media platforms thanks to the cards created.



