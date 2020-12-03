Spotify Plans to Accept Cryptocurrencies

Spotify, one of the largest music platforms in the world, plans to support cryptocurrency payments. The company’s job posting on the job search platform Lever points to a possible collaboration between Spotify and Libra.

Spotify, which has more than 320 million users worldwide, announced that it is looking for a new assistant manager for its staff, which it calls Payment Strategies and Innovations, with a job post published on Lever. According to the information in the job description, one of the main tasks of this assistant manager will be to determine the company’s cryptocurrency strategy.

Spotify can accept cryptocurrency payments

Spotify is looking for an assistant manager to lead the company’s operations under the Libra (now Diem) stablecoin project. The Diem project was promoted by Facebook in the middle of last year and included giants such as Uber as well as Spotify.

It is planned that the person to be recruited will work at the company’s London or Stockholm office. The job description of the person who is expected to “travel frequently” between these two offices will be:

Determining Spotify’s global payment strategy,

To follow the developments in the global payment industry and to examine how these will affect Spotify,

Managing Spotify’s day-to-day business within the Libra Association,

Identifying opportunities and innovations related to distributed ledger technology, blockchain, cryptocurrency, stablecoin, digital central bank money and other digital assets.

The assistant manager, who is expected to take part in the Payment Strategies and Innovations team, is expected to work on Spotify’s position in the payment industry and be responsible for their organization.

Diem could be ready in 2021

Libra Association, which was founded under the leadership of Facebook and contains 27 different companies, plans to make the stablecoin project, which was renamed Diem (“day” in Latin) this week, ready for use at the beginning of 2021.

The US dollar will be used as the underlying asset in this stablecoin project, which expects a green light from finance regulator named FINMA in Switzerland. In this project, which attracted reactions from many regulators throughout 2020, it is planned to benefit from more different fiat currencies in time.



