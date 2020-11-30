Spotify on Android now allows editing of playlist covers

Android device users will soon have a new feature in their Spotify apps – present, until then, only in the PC version. It is the possibility to edit more details of playlists directly by the solution, which includes modifying the selection’s image and also the description, complementing the reordering of songs and changing the title.

According to Android Police, it appears that the implementation is not available to the general public, but it’s easy to see if it reached you: just touch the three dots on the screen of a playlist and, in the menu that opens, select the “Edit” option.

Then, a new screen should appear, offering the features.

The same happens with iOS, which, according to the website, extended the advanced options to more people. Do not forget that the latest version of the streaming program must be installed on the device.

If it is already updated and nothing has changed, we can only hope that, in the next release, the improvement will show up on your smartphone.



