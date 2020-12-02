Spotify offers this year’s summary: New listings!

Spotify Wrapped tells your 2020 listening habits in a story-style format. Spotify, which considers which tracks its users listen to the most, favorite styles and artists each year, also shared this year’s user activity. Let’s take a look at what Spotify has to offer, announcing 6 new features:

With Spotify Wrapped you can look into the year 2020

Every year, Spotify informs the user about which artists they listen to the most, how many hours they listen to music and many details before the end of the year. While Spotify users learn which genres they listen to the most, they can see which song they like the most and which period’s music they listen to most with the lists prepared. This year, Spotify offers this to users in a different format: Story format!

The 2020 summary, which appears on the homepage, also offers some new details. The first of these is the in-app exams. You have not heard wrong, you are faced with tough questions from the podcasts you listen to the most to the music you listen to the most, the results provided by Spotify, which ask you to guess the ten years you listen to the most, may surprise you.

From the 100 songs you listen to the most to the number of minutes you listen to them, detailed statistics are provided on many subjects. Spotify also brings new badges for its premium users, depending on their listening style. The new personalized playlists are made up of the songs you’ve listened to this year. Wrapped, created by Spotify, is open to you even if you are not a user.

The personalized lists we mentioned above are available for users of both Android and iOS versions of Spotify.



