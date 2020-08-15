Spotify Launches Website For Billie Eilish’s ‘My Future’

Billie Eilish’s latest single, “My Future,” has been streamed nearly 42 million times on Spotify thus far.

Billie Eilish has surpassed 42 million views on the Spotify platform, that number may just be the beginning and be boosted by the latest marketing partnership between the artist and the streaming service: a website called “A Letter to Your Future. Self “.

The website dedicated to Billie Eilish with ‘My Future’ encourages fans to “write a letter and send it to the stars. It will come back to you in the future ”. That means writing a message, signing it, and then choosing a return date of up to two years, at which point it will be sent to the email address of your choice.

The interaction that this site seeks to have is a kind of “time capsule” where “today” you put something about your present, past or future and this message will return to you as an email on the date you choose to remember a day or just see if you reached a goal.

“While your letter is private on this website, some of us at Spotify will be reading these letters; do not submit any illegal, derogatory, defamatory, offensive or hateful content. We are not interested, “the terms explain.” You acknowledge that your submission of the Letter is for Spotify marketing purposes. ”

With the acceptance of the terms of Spotify the platform will be able to take a look at your content and a FAQ adds more details about that.

“Spotify may contact some special fans to have their letters appear on the social channels of Spotify and Billie. The letters will not be shared publicly without the permission of the author. “



