Spotify launches official ‘League of Legends’ podcast

Spotify is looking for strategies to get the attention of game fans

Spotify is taking steps to attract more gaming fans to its platform, with the announcement of a new original podcast dedicated to the dominant esports game League of Legends.

It’s part of a partnership announced Monday between the music streaming service and League of Legends developer Riot Games, which will run for years to come and will include a special branded hub on Spotify that hosts music playlists from games, live event audio and Podcast Series.

Spotify and Riot are planning to release multiple podcasts related to the hugely popular multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game, with the first in a nine-part series of interviews and highlights from the previous game called Untold Stories: The Best Moments. of the worlds, leading up to the 2020 League of Legends World Championship which begins on September 25.

Not a new thing for Spotify

It’s not entirely new terrain for the music platform, as the official League of Legends soundtrack records more than 4.8 million Spotify listeners per month. But now it is the exclusive streaming audio partner for global LoL events, which is extremely lucrative ground to attract additional ears – the 2019 World Championships saw 100 million viewers, including a peak of 44 million concurrent viewers. But it’s not just about the games themselves; During the five weeks, fans consumed more than 1 billion hours of content.

It’s also a smart move from the music streaming platform that has been hard at work on its successful podcast strategy for the past year, championing original content and launching its own podcast charts. In 2019, Spotify partnered with Obama’s production company, Michelle Obama’s podcast launched exclusively on the platform in July 2020, and bought leading podcast companies like Gimlet, Anchor, Parcast, and The Ringer. Now Spotify says its podcast listeners have doubled since last year, and there are more than 1 million podcasts on the platform. Even large media companies like the BBC and NPR have joined the party.



