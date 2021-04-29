Spotify Launches New Paid Subscription Format For Podcasts

Spotify unveiled this Tuesday (27) in the United States a new tool for podcasts on the streaming platform. The goal is to help these content creators monetize their work.

One of these new mechanisms involves a paid subscription system for fans to reward their favorite podcasters. From this function, which will be available on the Anchor platform, creators will also be able to leave exclusive episodes for monthly installers – such as expanded or backstage chapters, for example, in addition to versions without built-in advertising.

However, this does not mean that the episode will be restricted to Spotify as a player, although it is optimized in the service.

No fee will be charged for creators to join the format, at least in the short term, and monthly fees are $ 2.99, $ 4.99 or $ 7.99. So far, only 12 independent podcasts have started the system in test form.

The novelty goes head-to-head with Apple Podcasts, which gained a new design and even support for subscriptions last week.

Ad platform

Another new feature announced is the Spotify Audience Network, a technology that connects advertisers with podcasts in a more direct way to offer organic advertising and help content creators get funding.

For now, subscriptions are only available in the United States, with international expansion “in the coming months”.