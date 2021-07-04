Spotify Launches Native Beta App for Macs With M1 Processor

Spotify: This Thursday (1), Spotify released the beta version of its application for Macs with M1 processor from Apple. From now on, those who have the new Apple devices will be able to use the tool natively, without the need to use Rosetta 2 technology.

The solution arrived eight months after the first public requests. Still, the company points out, it’s possible that the app doesn’t work exactly as expected. “We have been working hard on this improvement and we are happy to announce it. All feedback will be considered to improve the experience”, he says.

download and install

Spotify for M1 is expected to run smoother on the company’s latest devices such as the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, Mac mini and iMac. “If everything is according to expectations, we would also like to know,” adds the company in its forum.

To install it, just download the app by clicking here. Then, double-click on the .dmg file and drag it to the applications folder, replacing the traditional one, if the previous version is installed on the machine.