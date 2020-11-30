Spotify is testing the story feature in playlists

Spotify had shown its interest in the story feature before. The popular online and music platform continues to test the story feature with another format. The company’s renewed Christmas Hits playlist is accompanied by a story stream of short videos by the artists.

Artists such as Jennifer Lopez, Kelly Clarkson and Pentatonix make their appearance in Spotify’s Christmas Hits story with videos they recorded. It is possible to find the stories in other lists prepared by Spotify. Stories can also be seen on the list titled Teardrop, which includes rap songs, and on Megan Thee Stallion’s album Good News.

In the statement sent from Spotify to the Engadget site regarding the subject, it was confirmed that the story feature was tested. There is no information about whether the scope of the story feature will be expanded or not.

Spotify started testing the story feature in 2019 with some songs on the “Now Playing” screen. Trying other formats in this process, the company seems to be planning to offer different methods for both artists and users.



