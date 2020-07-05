Spotify Is Changing The Design Of The Desktop Application

The Swedish-based music streaming giant Spotify is changing its design on its desktop application. The new design, which is said to be tested with a limited number of randomly selected users, is quite similar to the interface of Spotify’s web player.

Spotify, the world’s most used online music platform, provides services for many different platforms, especially mobile devices. The company, which provides services to more than 125 million registered subscribers through macOS, Windows, iOS, Android, Linux, Windows Mobile, Chromebook and web browser, is claimed to change the design of the desktop application.

The source of the allegations comes from reverse engineering expert Jane Manchun Wong. Sharing the images of the new design from his Twitter account, Wong shared the screenshots he received with the note “Spotify is redesigning the desktop application by basing the design on the web player”.

The new design of the desktop application looks like the interface of the web player:

Although the new desktop application design is similar to the current version, we can say that it looks more modern. While the new design, which is almost exactly the same as the web player, will seem to gain the admiration of those looking for a simpler and modern look, it is possible to say that there will not be much change for those who are already using the Spotify web player.

In fact, the company has been testing the new design of the desktop application for a limited number of users over the past few months. It is stated that the users who will take the new design are chosen randomly, and the users who have to switch to this design do not have the option to go back to the old look.

It is not yet known when the Swedish, Swedish-based music streaming giant will introduce the new interface to wider audiences. On the other hand, it is reported that more and more users continue to receive the new design randomly.

