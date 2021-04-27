Spotify Integrated With Facebook App

Spotify users can share their favorite songs with their friends from their Facebook profiles for years. But until now, when users wanted to listen to these tracks, they had to leave Facebook. However, with the latest collaboration, the two companies joined forces and created a pleasant Spotify integration work.

The feature where you can listen to music or podcasts on Spotify without leaving the Facebook application has been officially opened. Thanks to the mini player added to the platform, it is now possible to listen to your favorite songs without interrupting your enjoyment of browsing on social media!

Spotify launches a mini player on Facebook

With the new feature, when you click on the Spotify links you encounter on Facebook, a mini player will automatically run at the bottom. While the track you selected starts playing here, you will be able to continue your action where you left off.

While Spotify Premium users can start their music directly and without ads on Facebook, just like in the main application; free subscribers will continue to encounter advertisements.

Spotify explained this integration process with Facebook as follows:

“Discovery is important to Spotify. That’s why we’re experimenting with a new social media driven mini player experience, where users share and interact with songs and podcast episodes. We allow listeners to enjoy music on Facebook directly from Spotify, without switching apps. ”

Spotify and Facebook only offered this feature to a limited number of users for now. Integration, which will soon be available worldwide, is currently only available in Argentina, Australia, Bolivia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras.