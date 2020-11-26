Spotify hacked: 300 thousand accounts were captured

This time, hackers targeted Sweden-based online music service Spotify. According to preliminary determinations, 300 thousand accounts were hacked.

According to the news in TechRadar, 300 thousand Spotify accounts were seized by hackers.

While the hacked database contains e-mail addresses, passwords and other user information, there is a total of 72 GB of Spotify user data.

According to the same report, most of the captured accounts belong to the ‘premium’, that is, people registered in the paid subscription system.

Spotify officials suggested that after the incident, users change their passwords and not use the same passwords on other platforms.



