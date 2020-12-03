Spotify grew in the podcast market with small content

Spotify had paid over $ 100 million for podcast creation platform Anchor. The company seems to have paid off for this investment. According to the data announced by Spotify within the framework of the 2020 Summary; 80 percent of the new podcasts published on Spotify this year were created with Anchor. This means that Anchor brought more than 1 million podcasts to Spotify in 2020 alone. Anchor’s share in Spotify’s general podcast catalog is around 70 percent.

These contents seem to attract people’s attention as well. According to the information given by Spotify; Content prepared on Anchor is listened to for longer periods of time compared to content provided on third-party platforms. Considering that many major podcast platforms also share their content on Spotify, this information becomes a little more interesting.

However, Spotify’s podcast manager Mike Mignano points out that the data in question belongs to a global podcast ecosystem that people may not even be aware of. It should not be forgotten that the excess of Anchor content on the platform also affects the total listening time.

According to Spotify’s statement, Anchor’s five largest markets are listed as follows: USA, Brazil, Indonesia, Mexico and Great Britain. Spotify has exclusive deals for nine content in Indonesia. When looking at the average number of new content per month, the fastest growing markets were India, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Indonesia. There are more than 40 thousand content produced in Anchor in India.

Although Spotify has become one of the top choices of podcast producers, it does not help content producers make money. Anchor supports monetization and automatically places ads on content. However, this opportunity is only offered in the USA. In short, although content owners can help Anchor grow, it doesn’t really get a response from Anchor.



