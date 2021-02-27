Spotify Free: how use the service without paying anything

Recently, Spotify has been consolidating itself as the most popular music streaming platform in the world, according to company data over the past year. With almost 345 million users – and, among them, 155 million subscribers – the service has a vast musical collection, several podcasts and episodic programs, in addition to having tools that complement your user experience.

Although part of these functions is limited to users with Premium accounts, it is perfectly possible to take advantage of the service without a subscription and even participate in a free trial period to evaluate everything that Spotify can offer. In this context, Tecmundo has prepared a guide to present some free resources and important tips to new listeners on the platform.

First of all, you need to create a free Spotify account to start accessing its functions. See how:

How to create a Spotify account

To create a Spotify account, simply access the platform through a supported device – such as Android phones, iPhones, computers, etc. – and select the option “Sign up” or “Sign up” to continue. Then, it is necessary to provide basic data such as a nickname, email and password, in addition to brief personal information such as date of birth and gender.

Alternatively, it is also possible to perform this step using data from a Facebook account – it is worth mentioning that the username is, unfortunately, random for both methods.

With an account created, the user will be able to access the main interface of Spotify, as well as part of its functions. Despite the platform’s incentives to upgrade and have access to exclusive features for subscribers, it is not necessary to specify a payment method or select a monthly fee to use its main features.

In this sense, there are some limitations even for the functions available for both types of user, which may vary, even according to the device used for the content reproduction.

Differences between Free and Premium accounts

Depending on the type of monthly fee chosen by the user – Premium or Free -, the Spotify interface can present itself differently, adopting a “freemium” aspect. The change is especially noticeable in its version for mobile devices, where one of the tabs is added to display the main features offered to subscribers.

In addition to the interface changes, the main advantage of Premium accounts is the ability to choose any song, from any playlist, in the mobile version of Spotify. In the case of users of free accounts, it is possible to select only songs within official platform playlists, while the rest of the collection is subject to random play mode – in the computer version, it is possible to choose the desired song even with free accounts.

Right after that, other important benefits of the subscription are: the absence of advertisements between the songs and the interface, unlimited ability to “skip” as many songs as desired, as well as their offline playback and higher transmission quality – supporting AAC formats , Ogg Vorbis at 320 kbps.