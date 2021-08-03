Spotify for less than 1 euro but with ads, new rate in Spotify Plus tests

Spotify: At a musical level, Spotify is the most popular when it comes to listening to music streaming through the Internet, and you can use it with an account for free. But you can also subscribe to have Premium access and enjoy advantages – like not having ads or downloading the songs.

Right now there are 4 plans available:

Individual: € 9.99 / month

Duo: € 12.99 / month

Family Plan: € 15.99 / month

Students: € 4.99 / month

But apparently, we could see a fifth plan that would be located halfway between the Individual and the free. A plan designed for those who enjoy the free version of Spotify and at the same time seek to have more of the Premium functions without paying the minimum 10 euros that it is worth.

Spotify Plus

Spotify’s free tier does not allow users to skip more than 6 songs per hour, and only specific songs can be chosen and listened to from 15 curated playlists, ranging from publisher-selected playlists to algorithmically generated collections such as ” Discover Weekly “and” Daily Mix “. Outside of these playlists, free users can only listen to random songs.

The new Spotify Plus tier is a relatively inexpensive way to reduce some of those restrictions: This is a new low-cost subscription tier that the streaming service is testing, combining elements of its free and premium tiers. The plan still has ads, like Spotify’s free tier, but it doesn’t impose any limits on the number of songs that can be listened to per hour.

Users are also free to choose which specific songs they want to listen to, rather than being limited to shuffling albums and playlists.