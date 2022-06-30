Spotify Finally Lets You Find Your Song to Beat Vienna

When Vecna returns to the screen, Spotify lets you find your song to defeat the villain from season 4 of the TV series “Very Strange Things”. The latest season of the popular Netflix series began eight months after the third season, and Hawkins’ group of friends broke up for the first time in their lives, as Eleven and Byers struggle to adjust to life in California, while Joyce learns about Hopper’s survival. and imprisonment in the Russian Gulag. Meanwhile, the town of Hawkins is under attack by a dangerous entity that the group calls Vecna, who kills seemingly random teenagers and has potential connections to the past Eleven.

The premiere of the 4th season of “Very Strange Things”, which premiered at the end of May, has so far received mostly positive reviews for the first seven episodes, with praise directed for its more terrifying approach and acting, while the longer show time has divided some. Appearing after an almost three-year hiatus, the series set a number of records for the number of views for Netflix: over 287 million hours watched it over the first weekend, which surpassed the record set by Bridgerton in the second season. The popularity of the fourth season of “Very Strange Things” has increased to renewed interest in a number of tunes of the 80s, and now viewers are getting a new interesting way to show their love for the series.

By topic: Why Kate Bush’s song “Very Strange Things” became so popular

There is only one day left before the premiere, and the official account of the series “Very Strange Things” on Twitter announced a special partnership with Spotify. The promotion allows users of the music streaming platform to find their song to beat Vecna in the same key as Max in the 4th episode of the 4th season. Check out the announcement below:

do you want to know which songs will save you from the abyss? Go to your Upside Down playlist on @Spotify to find out

🎧 first song on the list = your song is the savior 🎧

The music from “Very Strange Cases” has always been popular, and in the third season, the revival of interest in the musical theme “Endless Story” from the film of the same name is noteworthy. In the 4th season of the TV series “Very Strange Things”, the song of the 80s was revived again in the form of the Kate Bush song “Running Up That Hill” after the 4th episode, in which Lucas and the band must use it to save Max from Vecna, helping her to come out of a trance. . In the month since the show’s premiere, the song has taken first place on the iTunes download chart and increased by 8,700 percent in the streaming charts, including becoming the second most popular song in Spotify playlists.

Since then, Kate Bush has spoken about the revival of “Running Up That Hill” 37 years after its initial release, praising the creative team of “Very Strange Things” for not only giving “a whole new life” to young fans, but also finding an emotional way to include it in the show. Since there are still two episodes left for the show’s final season, it will be interesting to see if the creators of The Duffer Brothers have any other 80s songs tuned to the main emotional beats that will also lead to a resurgence of their popularity. Only time will tell when the second volume of season 4 of the TV series “Very Strange Things” will premiere on Friday.