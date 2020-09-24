Spotify Deezer and other apps collaborate with Apple

Another chapter of the fight between Epic Games and Apple has just started. The Fortnite developer recently teamed up with other app developers and set up a group to fight fees charged by the owner of the iPhones on the App Store.

The goal of companies, which have had conflicts with Apple in the past, is to mobilize more developers and generate pressure to change Apple’s market practices. Called Coalition for App Fairness, the union is led by 12 companies, listed below, and even includes rivals like Spotify and Deezer.

Coalition for App Fairness founding companies:

Basecamp

Blix

Blockchain

Deezer

Epic Games

European Publishers Council

Match

News Media Europe

Prep

ProtonMail

SkyDemon

Spotify

Tile

Less fees and more freedom

According to the Coalition for App Fairness website, the merger aims to reduce the controversial rate of 30% charged by the Apple app store. The group also accuses the company of favoring its services on iOS and even “stealing ideas” from competitors.

Finally, the companies also say that the practices of the Cupertino manufacturer limit the freedom of developers and users. The companies accuse Apple’s fees of making products more expensive for consumers, from games to subscriptions.



