Spotify Crashed: Severe Troubles Accessing the Platform

Spotify is facing an issue that affects European countries in particular. Millions of users report that the application is not working, while officials say something is not working and they are working to fix the problem. It is currently unknown when the problem will go away.

In our reviews from Downdetector, a platform where problems in internet services are reported, we see that Spotify is experiencing a big problem, especially in Europe. Users also are affected by this situation in Turkey, Russia, in a very large section of the country like the US and Canada do not seem to have any downtime.

In fact, Spotify is not a service that crashes easily. In fact, Spotifty, who had a problem in August, had a problem because he forgot to renew his TLS certificate. While the source of the cut this time is unknown, it’s hard to say for sure when the issues will go away.



