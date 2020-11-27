Spotify briefly crashed after a widespread outage affected users in countries in Europe and beyond. The music streaming service became unavailable for many users, after which Spotify immediately announced.

Spotify crashed: Music cannot be played!

Spotify crashes are extremely rare, most recently because the company forgot to renew its TLS certificate last August. However, today’s access problem does not seem that simple.

According to the DownDedector map, Spotify said, “Something is not working right and we are investigating this problem. Thanks for your reports! ” found in the description. A new statement was made a few minutes ago for this access problem, which does not escape the attention of users on social media.

We’ve made a few tweaks backstage, so everything should be back to normal. Need more help? Let @SpotifyCares know! — Spotify Status (@SpotifyStatus) November 27, 2020

Spotify announced that it made a few changes behind the scenes and the system will soon return to normal for everyone. It was also stated that the changes made may take a while to spread to the problematic European regions.



