Spotify crashed? Here are the details

Spotify, the most preferred music listening platform in the world, came to the fore with an access problem last month. Spotify, which appeared again with a similar problem today, crashed.

Spotify has crashed! There is a problem accessing the application

The platform, which has been on the agenda with access problems for a while, collapsed in November and August. The company, which could not solve the problem in November for a long time, came to the agenda with the access problem.

The company sharing from the Spotify Status account said, “We are now aware of some problems and we are checking them. We will keep you informed. “He used expressions. After the statement, some analysts stated that there is a high probability of cyber attack.

According to reports of DownDetector users, there is a problem of accessing the application in the European region. Users who logged out of their accounts said they could not log in again. Open accounts cannot listen to music.

Users in the Asian region said they had access to the app without any problems. Although the company announced that the problems were resolved, some users highlighted that they still cannot access the application.

We’re aware of some issues right now and are checking them out! We’ll keep you posted. — Spotify Status (@SpotifyStatus) December 16, 2020



