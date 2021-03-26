Spotify changes its appearance: New interface for the app

Always keep a design updated as well as functional is one of the keys in today’s online services. And if you are in a position as prominent as Spotify, the queen of music streaming, you must. For this reason, the platform has decided to give a new ‘look’ to two of its fronts, the classic online player for web browsers, and the desktop application for computers and laptops.

The new look of Spotify web and Desktop

As announced on its website, “starting today we are going to launch a new and improved appearance of the Spotify application for desktop and web, aligning the experience and making both easier to use than ever.”

Spotify introduces a new, clean design, more controls, and a new foundation for “our listeners to use Spotify in our desktop application and in the web player for years to come.” Let’s take a look new to new:

New, more simplified user interface

By aligning the experience across both platforms, Spotify has been able to refine navigation to help users quickly find what they are looking for: ”

Search “is now on the left side of the navigation page

Updated listener profile pages now include top songs and artists

Listeners can now start a radio session of any song or artist simply by clicking the “…” menu icon.

Easier playlist creation and more control

Playlists now have the ability to write descriptions, upload images, drag and drop tracks into existing playlists, and even use a new embedded search bar to find and add new songs and podcast episodes to new playlists and existing.

Listeners will also be able to edit the queue and view recently played songs through the desktop application, and apply new sorting options to “Your Library” via a new drop-down menu in the upper right corner, giving them more control over their upcoming listening sessions.