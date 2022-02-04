Spotify CEO Advocates Treatment Given To Podcaster Joe Rogan

Spotify CEO Daniel Ek defended the platform’s treatment of podcaster Joe Rogan, accused of spreading false information about the coronavirus and vaccines, during the company’s earnings call.

“The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast, the most listened to in the world, has a $100 million exclusive deal with the streaming service. In some episodes, the publication discussed treatments without scientific efficacy against covid-19 and advised against vaccination against the disease.

In protest, artist Neil Young removed his music from the platform citing Rogan’s podcast and calling Spotify “the home of life-threatening covid misinformation”. Other artists followed suit, which sparked a wave of calls on social media to boycott the platform.

“We do not change our policies based on one creator nor do we change them based on any media cycle or call from anyone else,” said the CEO. For Ek, ​​Rogan’s podcast didn’t break Spotify’s rules. Still, the platform added content warnings to podcasts dealing with the pandemic.

Platform rules

The statement by Spotify’s CEO is consistent with a series of speeches in defense of Rogan’s permanence on the platform. In a leaked audio obtained by The Verge, Ek stated that “the fact that we didn’t act quickly enough to make our policies available externally made the situation especially difficult.”

At the end of January, the streaming service published its content policy and specifically addressed cases of Covid-19. The company claims its role is to “potentiate human creativity” rather than a “content censor”.

Still, it establishes some cases of what is not allowed on the platform. Among the examples that are banned, Spotify cites “content that promotes false medical information”, such as suggesting “that vaccines approved by local health authorities are designed to cause death” and “encouraging people to get infected on purpose. with Covid-19 to create immunity”.