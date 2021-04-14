Spotify Car Thing media player device begins to meet consumers

Spotify, the Car Thing project, which it has been conducting experimentally for a long time, is now starting to meet Spotify Premium customers selected as an official product. Car Thing, which can be said to have a strange name chosen for a device that streams music over the Internet, works by syncing with your car’s audio system, via Bluetooth or the included 3.5mm aux cable. The main purpose here is given that Car Thing works with all old cars that do not use CarPlay or Android Auto and rely on the old music system.

Once connected, Car Thing displays your favorite music, podcasts, playlists and trending content on Spotify. Touch controls can be controlled using the dial, four quick select buttons, or the built-in voice assistant that can be called up by saying “Hey Spotify“.

This media player device was put up for sale abroad. The US price is set at $ 79.99. However, Spotify will only offer the opportunity to take advantage of this device for Spotify Premium subscribers who sign up for the website for a shipping fee of $ 6.99. This opportunity will be valid for a limited time. Unfortunately, this product is currently only available in the US for a limited time, and Spotify has not yet announced when this product will be available worldwide.

Spotify made the announcement about the Car Thing on his blog and said that the device was developed to find a solution to the problem faced by everyday users, namely, Spotify’s inability to listen to it while commuting. He emphasized that this device was made to play Spotify in old cars. Spotify says you shouldn’t be expected to turn into a hardware company overnight based on this:

“We continue to focus on being the world’s number one audio platform, not building hardware, but we developed Car Thing because we found it was a need for most of our users who lack a seamless and personalized in-car listening experience.” said in a Spotify blog post. “We think everyone should have a superior listening experience, regardless of the year or model of your vehicle.”

Without a doubt, smartphones can do most of what Car Thing can do. You can connect your smartphone via Bluetooth or using a 3.5mm cable and play music on Spotify using the voice assistant. However, a unique solution that gets many style points for Spotify’s player device can be commented on.