Spotify can get a feature to rival TikTok

Spotify continues to increase the number of million users of the platform by adding new features. Now, with a new patent, Spotify can offer a feature such as video content sharing. This feature-like Spotify patent, currently available on platforms such as TikTok and Snapchat, seems to allow users to share short-form “video moments” added to music.

Is the Spotify video content sharing feature similar to TikTok?

Users who are interested in the Stories feature love to share short video content with the Reels feature of Instagram. As such, Spotify continues to work for users to share their moments with video.

The popular platform recently introduced video podcasts. The feature, which aims to increase the visual and auditory richness of artists, including music videos, is now expanding throughout Spotify.

In the details of the patent, lies the fact that Spotify is creating a framework for a TikTok-like ecosystem that they can choose from media servers and apply to their own videos. The ability to share these videos will allow others to see the title and artist of the song playing at the same time.

The system allows a user to create music or other media content of media content, song data and a song associated with an audio clip to create a video moment. In addition, it allows the created music to be associated with the video. When defined in this way, short videos on TikTok come to mind. More detailed information about the feature is expected in the coming days.



