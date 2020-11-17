Spotify Announces ‘Your Episodes’, New Podcast Resource

This Monday (16th), Spotify launches its newest feature for podcast listeners: “Your Episodes”. The novelty allows you to gather all the podcast episodes you like in one place, making it easier to find and use. The function is also available to users with free accounts, as are all podcast channels on the platform.

To access the function, simply save the episodes by clicking on the “+” icon during playback or display card. Right after that, you can find it in the “Your Episodes” playlist, which can be found at the top of the “Your Library” section, in Music Playlists and Podcast Episodes.

Other news

In addition to this function, Spotify intends to innovate the platform by bringing other forms of entertainment, such as its own karaoke tool. The function should have control of customizable volumes, with the right to display the lyrics in real time within the application, in the traditional karaoke style.

The application should also receive more features aimed at users with free accounts, such as 30 minutes of free music without interruption; in the interface part, the application should receive updates in its “direction” mode, with more accessible icons and even integration with Google Assistant.

Still in the testing phase, these functions should have more information, such as their official release date, released as they develop.



