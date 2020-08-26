Spotify announces the most popular of summer 2020

The summer of 2020, which was different from the usual for many, is about to end at least on the calendar. As the summer season is coming to an end, Spotify announced the songs and podcasts most listened to by its users in the summer of 2020. Data from June 1 to August 15 has been compiled for the world.

In the summer of 2020, the most streamed song in the world was “ROCKSTAR”, performed by DaBaby with Roddy Ricch.

“Blinding Lights” from The Weeknd was the second most streamed song of the summer on Spotify worldwide. The song “Roses – Imanbek Remix” by SAINt JHN, one of the favorites of the playlists prepared for sports and exercises, came in third place.

The most-streamed songs of 2020 summer worldwide are listed as follows:

1. “ROCKSTAR” – DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch

2. “Blinding Lights” – The Weeknd

3. “Roses – Imanbek Remix” – SAINt JHN

4. “Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat)” – Jason Derulo and Jawsh 685

5. “Watermelon Sugar” – Harry Styles

6. “death bed (coffee for your head)” – Powfu, beabadoobee

7. “Rain On Me” – featuring Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande

8. “Toosie Slide” – Drake

9. “Breaking Me” – Topic, A7S

10. “Dance Monkey” – Tones And I

11. “ily (i love you baby)” – Surf Mesa featuring Emilee

12. “Don? T Start Now” – Dua Lipa

13. “Party Girl” – StaySolidRocky

14. “Blueberry Faygo” – Lil Mosey

15. “Break My Heart” – Dua Lipa

16. “Stuck with U” – Ariana Grande featuring Justin Bieber

17. “Someone You Loved” – Lewis Capaldi

18. “MAMACITA” – Black Eyed Peas, J. Rey Soul, Ozuna

19. “La Jeepta – Remix” – Anuel AA, Brray, Juanka, Myke Towers, Nio Garcia

20. “The Box” – Roddy Ricch

Spotify users listened to Michelle Obama in summer 2020

Spotify also announced the most listened podcasts in the summer of 2020. Former US First Lady Michelle Obama’s podcast, released just three weeks ago, became the most popular podcast of the summer of 2020 worldwide.

1. The Michelle Obama Podcast

2.NPR News Now

3.The Daily

4. Call Her Daddy

5. TED Talks Daily

6.Harry Potter At Home: Readings

7.Crime Junkie

8. Gemischtes Hack

9. Snacks Minute

10. Mama Knows Best



